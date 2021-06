The Isley Brothers and Snoop Dogg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (June 24). The soul legends and Snoop Dogg performed “Friends & Family.” (Snoop Dogg is not pictured during the performance.) Watch below.

Back in April, the Isley Brothers battled Earth, Wind & Fire on VERZUZ. Steve Harvey hosted the event (which took place on Easter Sunday). It was during the VERZUZ match that the Isley Brothers debuted “Friends & Family.”