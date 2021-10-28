Watch the New Trailer for House of Gucci Movie, Starring Lady Gaga

A new trailer has been released for House of Gucci, the new movie starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The movie, directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, hits U.S. theaters on November 24. Watch the trailer and see Lady Gaga as Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, and more below.

House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, surrounds the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci. Patrizia Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998; she was released from prison in 2014.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Driver, the movie stars Jared Leto (as Paolo Gucci), Jeremy Irons (as Rodolfo Gucci), Jack Huston (as Domenico De Sole), Salma Hayek (as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma), and Al Pacino (as Aldo Gucci).

