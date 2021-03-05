Watch the New Trailer for the Smiths-Inspired Movie Shoplifters of the World

Back in 2016, it was revealed that actor Joe Manganiello had gotten Morrissey’s approval to make his Smiths-inspired film Shoplifters of the World. Many years later, the film’s official trailer has arrived. Watch that below (via Entertainment Weekly).

The film, directed and written by Stephen Kijak, is based on a largely embellished story about a deranged Smiths fan who held a Denver radio station hostage by gunpoint in the ’80s, demanding that the DJs play only songs by the Smiths. Shoplifters of the World stars Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, and James Bloor and also features Thomas Lennon and Joe Manganiello. The movie comes out March 26.

Read “Smith vs. Smith: Reading the Morrissey and Marr Memoirs” on the Pitch.