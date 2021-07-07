Watch the Trailer for New HBO Documentary Woodstock ‘99: Peace, Love, and Rage

HBO has revealed the trailer for Woodstock ‘99: Peace, Love, and Rage, the first film in the network’s Music Box documentary series. Executive-produced by Bill Simmons, the movie examines the details and legacy of the ill-fated Woodstock ’99 festival, held in upstate New York. It features interviews with artists who performed during the three-day event, such as Moby and Black Thought, as well as clips with organizers like Michael Lang, the promoter behind the original Woodstock. Woodstock ‘99: Peace, Love, and Rage premieres July 23 on HBO and HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

This fall, the rest of the Music Box films will begin premiering, each with a different director. The rest of the slate includes films about Alanis Morissette, DMX, Kenny G, Juice WRLD, and late music manager/mogul Robert Stigwood.

