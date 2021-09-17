Watch the Trailer for New Karen Dalton Documentary In My Own Time

A documentary about the late folk icon Karen Dalton is on its way. Karen Dalton: In My Own Time arrives in theaters October 1 and digitally November 16 (via Greenwich Entertainment). The movie is directed by Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete and executive produced by Wim Wenders, Light in the Attic Records, and Delmore Recording Society. In addition to previously-unseen footage, the film features music composed by Julia Holter, Dalton’s journals and poetry as read by Angel Olsen, and interviews with Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton, Woodstock creator Michael Lang, and more. Watch the trailer below (via Rolling Stone).

“Artists like Karen Dalton are often portrayed as tragic figures, failures and neglectful mothers. This is an idea we really wanted to dispel,” the directors said in a statement. “It took a lot of courage for her to live life on her own terms at that time.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dalton’s In My Own Time, Light in the Attic will release an expanded edition of the classic 1971 record, featuring remastered audio, unreleased songs, and liner notes from Cave, Lenny Kaye, and Devendra Banhart.