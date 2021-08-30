Watch the Trailer for Todd Haynes’ New Velvet Underground Documentary

Todd Haynes’ long-planned documentary about the Velvet Underground premieres on Apple TV+ on October 15. Today, a new trailer for the film has been released. Watch the trailer for The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

On the same day that the film comes out, Republic Records and UMe are releasing the accompanying soundtrack, which will feature “both well known and rare Velvet Underground tracks,” according to a press release. Todd Haynes and music supervisor Randall Poster curated the soundtrack.