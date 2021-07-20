Watch the Weather Station’s NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

The Weather Station played the latest installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” bringing a suite of songs from recent album Ignorance to a woodland in southern Ontario, Canada. Watch her do “Robber,” “Parking Lot,” “Tried to Tell You,” and “Atlantic” below. Tamara Lindeman has also shared a piano version of “Tried to Tell You,” which you can hear below. 

Ignorance was released in February. Lindeman self-directed the videos for all the above songs, joined by co-director Adam Crosby for “Parking Lot.”

The Weather Station will perform at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. Tickets are on sale now.

Read Pitchfork’s features “What Can Music Do During Climate Collapse?” and “The Weather Station Battles Climate-Change Anxiety, One Song at a Time.”

