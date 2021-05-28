Watch the Weeknd and Ariana Grande Perform “Save Your Tears” at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande teamed up to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight (May 27). The Weeknd and Grande sang a live rendition of their remix of After Hours’ “Save Your Tears.” Watch it happen below.

This past Sunday, the Weeknd performed “Save Your Tears” at the Billboard Music Awards. The performance involved the singer dodging a fleet of cars (manned by stunt drivers). He also hinted that the end of the After Hours era is over. Plus, earlier this month, the Weeknd performed “Save Your Tears” at the BRIT Awards alongside Oneohtrix Point Never.

