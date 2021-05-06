Watch Tom Petty’s “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” Video

“Drivin’ Down to Georgia” is a previously unreleased Tom Petty song that was featured on Finding Wildflowers, one of the discs included in the super deluxe Wildflowers reissue. A music video for the song has now been released. The clip, directed by Alison Tavel, features archival footage of Petty by Martyn Atkins and Heartbreaker Ron Blair. Watch below.

A 1993 performance of “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” had been featured on the 2009 Petty box set The Live Anthology. A 2010 performance of “Georgia” was also included on the Wildflowers Live disc of the Wildflowers reissue.

