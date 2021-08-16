Watch Ty and Denée Segall’s New “Feel Good” Video

Ty Segall has released a new music video for “Feel Good,” a song from Harmonizer that has lyrics and vocals from his wife and prominent collaborator Denée Segall. The new video is directed and produced by Joshua Erkman. Watch below.

“‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond,” Denée Segall said in a statement. “It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”

On Saturday, September 11, Ty Segall & Freedom Band will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now. Find the rest of Ty Segall & Freedom Band’s tour dates below.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band:

08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

09-05 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

09-06 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

09-09 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

09-11 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

09-13 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

09-15 Big Sur, CA – The Henry Miller Library

09-16 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

09-18 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater

10-22 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

11-12 Moreno Valley, CA – Desert Daze Festival

12-27 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12-28 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12-29 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12-30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12-31 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

01-31 Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

02-01 Santa Cruz, CA – Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

02-04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

02-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre

02-06 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

02-08 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu

02-09 San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brewing Co.

06-14 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

06-19 New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall

06-22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

06-23 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

06-24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

06-25 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06-27 Boston, MA – Royale

06-30 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

07-02 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom

07-04 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

07-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall