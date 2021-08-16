Watch Ty and Denée Segall’s New “Feel Good” Video

Ty Segall has released a new music video for “Feel Good,” a song from Harmonizer that has lyrics and vocals from his wife and prominent collaborator Denée Segall. The new video is directed and produced by Joshua Erkman. Watch below.
“‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond,” Denée Segall said in a statement. “It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”
On Saturday, September 11, Ty Segall & Freedom Band will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now. Find the rest of Ty Segall & Freedom Band’s tour dates below.
Ty Segall & Freedom Band:
08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
09-05 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
09-06 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
09-09 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
09-11 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
09-13 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
09-15 Big Sur, CA – The Henry Miller Library
09-16 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
09-18 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater
10-22 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
11-12 Moreno Valley, CA – Desert Daze Festival
12-27 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
12-28 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
12-29 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
12-30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
12-31 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
01-31 Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre
02-01 Santa Cruz, CA – Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
02-04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
02-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre
02-06 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
02-08 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu
02-09 San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brewing Co.
06-14 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
06-19 New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall
06-22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
06-23 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
06-24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
06-25 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
06-27 Boston, MA – Royale
06-30 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
07-02 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom
07-04 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
07-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall