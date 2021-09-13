Watch Ty Segall’s New Video for “Harmonizer”

Ty Segall has shared a new video for “Harmonizer,” the title track to the record he surprise released earlier this summer. He once again worked with Denée Segall, his frequent collaborator and partner, on the project. Watch the colorful clip below.

Segall issued Harmonizer at the beginning of August, marking his first full-length for Drag City in two years. Segall recently shared a video for Harmonizer’s “Feel Good,” which featured Denée Segall as a vocalist and co-lyricist. Vinyl editions of the album will arrive in October.