Watch Tyler, the Creator’s New Video for “Corso”

Tyler, the Creator has shared another music video from his latest LP Call Me If You Get Lost. This one’s for “Corso.” The clip was directed by Tyler (under his Wolf Haley moniker), and co-stars DJ Drama, who features on the song and prominently throughout Call Me If You Get Lost. Watch Tyler perform at a kid’s birthday party in the colorful, balloon-filled visual below.

Tyler has shared a number of visuals tied to his latest album, including music videos for “Lumberjack” and “WusYaName,” and teasers like “Side Street” and “Brown Sugar Salmon.” On Sunday (June 27), Tyler performed “Lumberjack” at the 2021 BET Awards.

Read “5 Takeaways From Tyler, the Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost” on the Pitch.