Vince Staples and New Jersey musician Fousheé were on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Seated back to back, they performed “Take Me Home” from Staples’ self-titled album. Watch below.

Vince Staples arrived in July, marking the rapper’s follow-up to 2018’s FM! Since sharing his new album, Staples has also released the track “Got ’Em.”

Fousheé—a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist—released her latest project Time Machine in June.