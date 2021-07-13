Watch Vince Staples’ New Video For “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”

By
star95radio
-
0
14


Vince Staples has shared a new video for his song “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” from his recently released self-titled studio LP. The slow-motion clip features Vince cosplaying as various neighbors on a street in his hometown of North Long Beach, California. Check it out below. 

Staples also sat down with Desus Nice and the Kid Mero on last night’s episode of Desus & Mero. The three men chatted about California accents, quality cutlery, and more. Watch it all go down below.

Vince Staples, the follow-up to 2018’s FM! was produced by Kenny Beats, and includes previously shared singles “Are You With That?” and “Law of Averages.” Prior to dropping the new album, Staples announced that he has penned a new graphic novel called Limbo Beach, which is arrives this fall via Z2 Comics.

Revisit “5 Takeaways From Vince Staples’ New Album FM!” on the Pitch.



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR