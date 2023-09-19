Watch Weyes Blood’s New Video for “Twin Flame”

Weyes Blood has unveiled a new music video for “Twin Flame,” which appears on her 2022 album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Directed by Ambar Navarro, the moody, medieval visual follows Natalie Mering herself in a red dress as she traverses through the candlelit halls of a castle, waiting for her husband to return on horseback. Watch it below.

“Twin Flame” is the latest song from Weyes Blood’s most recent LP to get the music video treatment, following “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” “Grapevine” and, as of last month, “Hearts Aglow.” After releasing And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow last November, Weyes Blood performed “God Turn Me Into a Flower” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and recorded her take on the jazz standard “When You’re Smiling” for National Geographic’s limited series A Small Light.

Weyes Blood is back on the road as part of her ongoing 2023 tour. Although she already performed at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer, she and her band will make the rounds at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris and Pitchfork Music Festival London in November as a headliner, too.

