WizKid and Tems have shared the music video for their Made in Lagos collaboration “Essence.” The visual, directed by DK, was filmed in Accra, Ghana. Watch the stylish video below.

WizKid released Made in Lagos back in October. This past January, he shared the music video for the album’s Burna Boy collaboration “Ginger.”

Tems released her For Broken Ears EP in September 2020. Read about the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s “These Days” in Pitchfork’s “The Best and Worst of Rap This Week.”