Watch Xiu Xiu and Sharon Van Etten’s New “Sad Mezcalita” Video

Xiu Xiu have released a music video for their new song “Sad Mezcalita.” The track appears on OH NO, the group’s new LP of duets that also arrived today. “Sad Mezcalita” features Sharon Van Etten, who makes a cameo in the music video directed by Xiu Xiu’s Angela Seo. Check it out below.

In a statement, Seo said that the spare, noir style of the video is a “tribute to the loss, crime, bleakness, dreams, and tensions” present within the song. Jamie Stewart added:

Angela said to me, “you never write love songs.” This song tried to do that and failed. To me, it became about how the fear of someone you love being killed or kidnapped or lost in the desert leads to a possessed certainty of those very fates. Wanting and needing and actually feeling love for someone when you know all along that it will end in the worst way imaginable. Sharon seemed like the only person I knew who could pull this conflict off without hesitation. The title is taken from a line in the Otis Redding song “I’ve Got Dreams to Remember,” which is a love song that did not fail in its intent, but is still sad.

OH NO also includes duets with Chelsea Wolfe, Alice Bag, Owen Pallett, Twin Shadow, and more. Xiu Xiu’s previous LP was 2019’s Girl With Basket of Fruit.

Revisit “Sharon Van Etten on How Opening for Nick Cave Led to Her Role in The OA” over on the Pitch.