Watch Young Thug and Gunna Perform “Ski” at BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

Young Thug opened the show tonight at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. He performed “Tick Tock” before being joined by Gunna, who did “Too Easy.” The two rappers closed their performance by doing “Ski” together. Watch it happen below.

Thug was nominated for two awards tonight: Best Hip Hop Video for “Go Crazy” and Best Duo/Group alongside Chris Brown. He recently collaborated with Drake and Future on the single “Way 2 Sexy.” He’s said he’ll release the new album Punk on October 15 and he’s also scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live the next night. He previewed the new album during an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert.”

Read Alphonse Pierre’s “A Very Necessary Ranking of Every Guest Star on Young Thug’s Slime Language 2 Compilation.”