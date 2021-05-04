Wavves Announce New Album Hideaway, Share New Song: Listen

Wavves have announced their new album, Hideaway. The follow-up to You’re Welcome arrives July 16 via Fat Possum. Nathan Williams, Stephen Pope, and Alex Gates worked with producer Dave Sitek on the album. The record includes “Sinking Feeling,” as well as a new song called “Help Is On the Way.” Hear it below.

Nathan Williams and Wavves left Fat Possum for Warner to release 2013’s Afraid of Heights and 2015’s V. Williams self-released You’re Welcome via Ghost Ramp in 2017. Last year, Wavves reissued their breakout sophomore album King of the Beach on vinyl to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Hideaway:

01 Thru Hell

02 Hideaway

03 Help Is On the Way

04 Sinking Feeling

05 Honeycomb

06 The Blame

07 Marine Life

08 Planting a Garden

09 Caviar