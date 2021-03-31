Wavves Return With New Song “Sinking Feeling”: Watch the Video

Wavves are back with the music video for a new single, “Sinking Feeling.” It’s the first piece of new music from Nathan Williams’ rock project since 2017’s You’re Welcome, and the first new song since his return to the Fat Possum roster. (Fat Possum released Wavves’ 2009 debut album, as well as the band’s breakout record King of the Beach.) The new track was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek. Check out the new video, directed by Jesse Lirola, below.

“‘Sinking Feeling’ is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back,” Nathan Williams said in a statement. “It’s that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you.”

Last year, Wavves reissued King of the Beach on vinyl. Plans to tour behind the 10th anniversary of the album were scrapped due to the pandemic.