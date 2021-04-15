Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour | Pitchfork

Waxahatchee has rescheduled her tour in support of last year’s Saint Cloud. The new run is set to begin on September 2 with a show at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The tour includes performances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee, as well as shows in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and other North American cities. Check out the full itinerary below.

Katy Kirby will support Waxahatchee on all non-festival dates this September and October. Last month, Crutchfield released the deluxe edition of Saint Cloud, featuring covers of songs by Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, and Bruce Springsteen.

Read the feature “Waxahatchee Breaks Down Every Song on Her New Album, Saint Cloud.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.