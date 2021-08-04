Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Metallica have shared more covers from the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, including Weezer’s take on “Enter Sandman.” The group also shared a cover of “Through the Never” by Nigerian singer Tomi Owó. Check out videos for both songs below.

The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities, drops September 10 alongside a reissue of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album. So far, Metallica have shared covers from The Metallica Blacklist by J Balvin, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, Jon Pardi, Juanes, and more.

Weezer released two albums, OK Human and Van Weezer, earlier this year.