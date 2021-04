Weezer have shared a new song from their long-teased album Van Weezer. The new track, “I Need Some of That,” follows “The End of the Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning of the End.” Hear it below.

Van Weezer was first announced in September 2019. The record, produced by Suzy Shinn, will finally come out on May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. Since announcing Van Weezer, the band has shared OK Human.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Weezer’s 1994 debut.