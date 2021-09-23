Wes Anderson Directs New Video for The French Dispatch’s “Aline”: Watch

Wes Anderson has directed a new animated video for “Aline,” a track sung by Jarvis Cocker for Anderson’s forthcoming French Dispatch. Made famous by French singer-songwriter Christophe, the song appears on Chansons d’Ennui Tip Top, Cocker’s musical counterpart to the film. Watch it below.

Following two pandemic delays, The French Dispatch premiered at Cannes over the summer. It’s out on October 22, along with Chansons d’Ennui Tip Top and the film score by Alexandre Desplat.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Longform piece “How Wes Anderson Perfected the Music-Nerd Soundtrack.”