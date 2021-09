Wiki has shared another new single from his next record Half God, a track titled “Can’t Do This Alone.” It features a guest verse from Navy Blue, who also produced the album. Check it out below.

Half God is out October 1, and it includes the previously released songs “Roof” and the Mike collaboration “Promised.” Earl Sweatshirt, Duendita, and Remy Banks are among the other guests on the record. After 2019’s OOFIE, Wiki joined Belgium-based producer WAH for the joint album Telephonebooth in May.