Wild Nothing and Beach Fossils Announce U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

Wild Nothing and Beach Fossils have announce a fall co-headlining tour of the U.S. The run of shows opens in October in Cleveland and closes out in Los Angeles in November. They’ll be joined by recent Sub Pop signee Hannah Jadagu for 22 dates, in her first-ever tour. Check out the full list of shows below.

Wild Nothing released the Laughing Gas EP last year, in addition to reissuing 2010’s Gemini. Beach Fossils’ last studio LP was 2017’s Somersault; they reissued their 2010 self-titled debut last year.

