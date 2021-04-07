Wild Up Releasing New Recording of Julius Eastman’s Femenine

Los Angeles–based musical collective Wild Up are releasing studio recordings of late composer Julius Eastman’s work Femenine. Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine will arrive June 18 via New Amsterdam, kicking off Wild Up’s multi-volume anthology celebrating Eastman. Today (April 7), Wild Up has released an excerpt from Femenine. Hear it below.

Eastman was an avant-garde composer who wasn’t fully appreciated for his work until after his death in 1990. He worked and performed in the downtown New York music scene, between the worlds of disco, experimental, and classical. Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine marks the first time New Amsterdam has released works from a late composer.

Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine:

01 Prime

02 Unison

03 Create New Pattern

04 Hold and Return

05 All Changing

06 Increase

07 Eb

08 Be Thou My Vision / Mao Melodies

09 Can Melt

10 Pianist Will Interrupt Must Return