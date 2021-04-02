Will Yip Fundraises $78,000 for AAPI Community Fund, Adds New Raffle

Last week, Philadelphia producer Will Yip launched a massive online raffle to raise funds for the Asian American Pacific Islander Community Fund, in light of the violent shootings perpetrated in Atlanta. The prize packages include Fender electric guitars, new drums, custom shoes, Zilidjian cymbals, and various merch bundles from artists and record labels, many of whom have worked with Yip before. Participating artists include Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, Circa Survive, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw, the Menzingers, and many more.

As of writing, the raffle has raised over $79,000 for the AAPI Community Fund. Entries close April 8 at midnight; you can enter here and find details below.

