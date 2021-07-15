William Basinski Announces First Tour in 2 Years

William Basinski has announced his first tour in two years. The 13-date trek kicks off on September 11 in New York and wraps up on October 22 in Miami. The composer will also stop off in Philadelphia, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Memphis, and more, with support from Faten Kanaan on select dates. Check out Basinski’s full schedule via the tour poster below.

Last year Basinski released two albums: his solo LP Lamentations, as well as a record with his new project Sparkle Division titled To Feel Embraced.

Check out “William Basinski on Bringing The Disintegration Loops Back to Life” on the Pitch.