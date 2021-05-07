Willie Nelson and Michael McDonald Cover “Dreams of the San Joaquin” for Migrant Worker Benefit: Listen

Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson, and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo have teamed up for a rendition of “Dreams of the San Joaquin.” The song—written by Randy Sharp and Jack Wesley Routh and famously sung by singers like Linda Ronstadt and Kenny Rogers—is being released on Bandcamp Friday to benefit RAICES (the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) and the United Farm Workers of America. Find it below.

“The migrant farm worker is as responsible if not more for maintaining our country’s position as one of the largest agricultural economies in the world,” Michael McDonald said in a statement. “The labor that falls squarely on their shoulders allows farmers to bring produce to our stores and food to our tables as reasonably priced as possible. COVID has ravaged this quadrant of the American workforce disproportionately. RAICES and United Farm Workers Union are working hard to bring vaccine awareness and financial help to provide distribution to this demographic so hard hit by COVID-19.”

“This was a collaboration of love and a prayer for understanding,” Willie Nelson added. “It sends a message of hope that we all need to hear. I’ve always loved Mike’s voice and enjoyed making this with him and my son Micah.”