Willie Nelson Announces New Album The Willie Nelson Family

Willie Nelson has announced that he has a new studio album on the way. It’s called The Willie Nelson Family, and it’s out November 19 via Legacy. Listen to a new version of Nelson’s enduring “Family Bible” below.
As its title indicates, The Willie Nelson Family includes several of Nelson’s kin, including his sister Bobbi, his sons Lukas and Micah, and his daughters Amy and Paula. The album also features contributions from Paul English, Nelson’s longtime drummer and confidant, who died early last year at 87.
The record includes versions of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me,” in addition to the Carter Family favorite “Keep On the Sunnyside.” The Willie Nelson Family is Nelson’s second album of the year, following February’s That’s Life, his second volume of Frank Sinatra covers.
The Willie Nelson Family:
01 Heaven and Hell
02 Kneel at the Feet of Jesus
03 Laying My Burdens Down
04 Family Bible
05 In the Garden
06 All Things Must Pass
07 I Saw the Light
08 In God’s Eyes
09 Keep It on the Sunnyside
10 I Thought About You, Lord
11 Too Sick to Pray
12 Why Me