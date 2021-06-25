Willow Smith Announces Release Date for New Album, Shares New Song “Lipstick”: Listen

Willow Smith, known mononymously as Willow, has shared another new single, “Lipstick.” It’ll appear on her forthcoming album Lately I Feel Everything, which comes out July 16 (via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation). Check out “Lipstick” below. Find the album cover below, too.

Lately I Feel Everything will open with Willow’s recent song “Transparent Soul,” featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. A press release states that the album is inspired by Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. “I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music,” Willow said.

