Winston Marshall Officially Leaves Mumford & Sons After Controversially Praising Right-Wing Book, Regrets Previous Apology

This past March, Winston Marshall, a founding member of Mumford & Sons, announced he’d be “taking time away” from the band after facing severe criticism for a tweet he posted praising the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, written by right-wing commentator Andy Ngo. At the time, Marshall apologized to people he offended by co-signing the book, stating that he’d be taking time to “examine [his] blindspots.”
Today, Marshall has announced his departure from Mumford & Sons in a self-published statement on Medium, in which he also retracts his apology:
At one point, Marshall invokes his family history as he tries to assert that any insinuations that he was endorsing the far-right views of Ngo are inaccurate:
Marshall states that his reason for leaving Mumford & Sons is so that he can continue to speak freely on issues he deems important. “I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning,” he writes. “The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences. I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future.”
Pitchfork has reached out to Mumford & Sons for additional comment and information.