Wizkid Announces 2021 North American Tour

Wizkid has announced new North American tour dates, set to kick off September 10 with a show at Orpheum Theatre in Boston. The rest of the tour itinerary will take the Nigerian superstar through Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and more. Check out the full list of dates and find more information below.

Wizkid released his latest solo album Made In Lagos last year. In April, he and Tems released the video for their collaboration “Essence.” This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Wizkid’s debut LP Superstar.

