Wolf Alice Cover Alex G’s “Bobby”: Listen

By
star95radio
-
0
3


Wolf Alice have released a deluxe version of their new album Blue Weekend. It features more songs, including a cover of the Alex G song “Bobby” from his 2017 album Rocket. Give it a listen below.

The deluxe edition also features a collection of recordings dubbed The Pool Sessions, which include live recordings of their album’s songs. Wolf Alice are currently on tour, and Alex G is also touring. Alex G’s last album was 2019’s House of Sugar. He scored the horror film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Content



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR