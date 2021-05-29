Woodsist Festival 2021 Lineup: Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Laraaji, and More

Woodsist Festival is returning to Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York this September. Today, the fest’s full lineup has been announced:. Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Laraaji, Yo La Tengo, Kevin Morby, Woods, Steve Gunn, Cassandra Jenkins, and more will perform on September 25 or 26. Check out the full roster on the festival poster below.

Arrowood Farms is a brewery and farm based in Accord, New York. The last Woodsist Festival took place in 2019, with a lineup that included Whitney, Real Estate, Woods, Kevin Morby, and Waxahatchee, among others.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 5-10-15-20 interview “The Music That Made Laraaji.”