Wye Oak Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Civilian, Share Previously Unreleased Song: Listen

Wye Oak have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 LP Civilian, sharing “Electricity,” a previously unreleased song from 2009. The 2xLP features the original album, along with a second disc of rarities and B-sides. Check out “Electricity,” whose lyrics inspired the album title, below.
Of the unearthed song, Andy Stack said in a statement:
Wye Oak’s last release was the 2020 EP No Horizon, recorded with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Read “Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner on Songwriting as Self-Acceptance” on the Pitch.
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011:
01 Replacement
02 Civilian (Demo)
03 No Words
04 Electricity
05 Half a Double Man
06 Sinking Ship
07 Two Small Deaths (Daytrotter Session)
08 Holy Holy (Demo)
09 Pardon
10 Black Is the Color
11 Ten Fingers
12 I’m Proud