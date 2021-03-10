Xenia Rubinos Shares Video for New Song “Did My Best”: Watch

Xenia Rubinos is back with a new song called “Did My Best,” and it arrives with a new music video by photographer and filmmaker Mario Rubén Carrión. “I felt that making this video was my own healing ritual,” Rubinos said in a statement. “It’s my wish that this song can be a resting place for somebody’s feelings, that they can feel themselves inside of it and wrap themselves up in it when they need to.” Watch “Did My Best” below.

“This is a song about a sudden loss and wishing to see this person you never got to say goodbye to again,” Rubinos added. “I remember the moment when I felt I was done singing, it’s like when you cry so hard you forget why you were crying in the first place. As we listened back, the hairs on my arms and legs stood straight up, I felt my face getting hot. I suddenly felt that old familiar feeling. In that moment, in the basement during an eerie quarantine night of fireworks and ambulance sirens I suddenly remembered why I sing.”

The new song follows Rubinos’ “Who Shot Ya” and the Helado Negro collaboration “I Fell in Love.” Read about Rubinos in Pitchfork’s list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2020.”