Xiu Xiu Cover Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’s “A Real Indication”: Listen

Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track “A Real Indication.” The new cover celebrates the fifth anniversary of the band’s Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. Check out Xiu Xiu’s new song below.
Xiu Xiu recorded “A Real Indication” during the Plays the Music of Twin Peaks sessions. The track features contributions from drummer David Kendrick and double bassist Jherek Bischoff, the original producer of Plays the Music of Twin Peaks.
“Until Angela [Seo] and I read an interview with David Lynch wherein he described his doubt that Angelo Badalamenti would be able to do the vocals on ‘A Real Indication,’ but then was left laughing on the floor in delight at what an amazing job he did, we were confused by the song,” Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart said in a press release. He continued:
