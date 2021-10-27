Yaeji and Oh Hyuk Share New Songs “Year to Year” and “29”: Watch the Videos

Yaeji and South Korean musician Oh Hyuk have teamed up on two new tracks, “Year to Year” and “29.” Check out videos to both below. Based in Seoul, Oh Hyuk is best known for his work with the rock band Hyukoh. Earlier this year, he joined Peggy Gou on the new song “Nabi.”

“When I was feeling a bit stuck and stagnant with music, Hyuk helped me find the joys of creating again, and this was my first time collaborating with someone so closely on music,” Yaeji said in a statement. “We spent many days together in the studio in Seoul, sometimes not even making music but just chatting about how we grew up and sharing meals together, and our musical collaboration blossomed as our friendship grew.”

Oh Hyuk added:

Yaeji and I first started to jam when Yaeji visited Seoul last summer. At that time, I was experiencing a kind of “musician’s block” and the jams with Yaeji acted as a catalyst for me and brought back the joy of working on music again. Through the jams we made many tracks, Yaeji soon began to plan the framework for “Year to Year” and I did the same for “29.” For the videos, we worked with Directors DQM and Nam Eunuk, who are both close friends of ours. It was the love and support of many friends that made the music videos come to life. I would like to send my undivided appreciation to them.

Yaeji released her first full-length mixtape What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 last spring, and she shared the new song “When in Summer, I Forget About the Winter” in the fall. She more recently reworked samples from the Pac-Man video game into a track titled “Pac-Tive.”

