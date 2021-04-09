Yaeji Shares New “When in Summer, I Forget About the Winter” Video: Watch

Yaeji has shared a new music video for “When in Summer, I Forget About the Winter,” a bonus track from her 2020 mixtape WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 that was originally released last fall. It features a collage of clips shot by the Korean American DJ/producer throughout the past year in New York, Seoul, and Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Check that out below.

In addition to the new music video, Yaeji has also announced new merchandise items, including a plushie of her character Woofa and a limited-edition sky blue-color run of WHAT WE DREW on vinyl.

Read more about Yaeji's WHAT WE DREW in "The 30 Best Electronic Music Releases of 2020."



