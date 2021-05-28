Yendry Shares Video for New Song “YA”: Watch

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has shared her new song “YA,” which was produced by Fereico Vindver. It arrives with a new video directed by Kieran Khan that was filmed in Medellin, Colombia. Watch it below

“‘YA’ represents the self-confidence we all have yet sometimes can’t find,” Yendry said in a statement. “It’s about empowerment, it’s about not letting anyone get in your way and only relying on yourself… living without the fear of death, which to me, is the bravest approach we can take in life.”