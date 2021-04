West Coast rappers YG and Mozzy have teamed up for a new song. It’s called “Bompton to Oak Park.” Check it out below.

Last year, Mozzy released the project Occupational Hazard and the album Beyond Bulletproof. Also in 2020, YG shared My Life 4Hunnid. The rappers have previously come together for “City Mad,” “Thugz Mansion,” “Too Brazy,” and more.

