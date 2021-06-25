Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 Tour

Yo La Tengo have announced a handful of tour dates kicking off September 17. Their trek will include shows in Philadelphia, Providence, Jersey City, Portland, Seattle, and more, as well as three shows in England. Check out their full itinerary below.
Last year, Yo La Tengo issued two records: We Have Amnesia Sometimes and their Sleepless Night EP. They also reissued their 1995 LP Electr-O-Pura on vinyl.
Revisit Pitchfork’s 5-10-15-20 interview “Yo La Tengo on the Music That Made Them Indie-Rock Heroes.”
Yo La Tengo:
09-17 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
09-18 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
09-21 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09-22 Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall
09-24 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
09-25 Accord, NY – Woodsist Fesitval
10-15 Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma
10-16 Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma
10-18 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10-19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10-20 Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom
11-16 Bristol, England – SWX
11-17 Canterbury, England – Gulbenkian
11-19 London, England – EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall