Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 Tour

Yo La Tengo have announced a handful of tour dates kicking off September 17. Their trek will include shows in Philadelphia, Providence, Jersey City, Portland, Seattle, and more, as well as three shows in England. Check out their full itinerary below.

Last year, Yo La Tengo issued two records: We Have Amnesia Sometimes and their Sleepless Night EP. They also reissued their 1995 LP Electr-O-Pura on vinyl.

Yo La Tengo:

09-17 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

09-18 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

09-21 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-22 Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall

09-24 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

09-25 Accord, NY – Woodsist Fesitval

10-15 Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma

10-16 Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma

10-18 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10-19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10-20 Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom

11-16 Bristol, England – SWX

11-17 Canterbury, England – Gulbenkian

11-19 London, England – EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall