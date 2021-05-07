Young M.A Announces Off the Yak, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A has announced a new project. It’s called Off the Yak and it includes guest spots from Rubi Rose, May Yb, and Wap5tar, with production from NY Bangers, Benjamin Lasnier, and more. Today, Young M.A has shared her new track “Hello Baby,” which was produced by Mike Zombie and features fellow Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign. Check out the clip below and scroll down for Off the Yak’s artwork and tracklist.

Off the Yak arrives May 21 via M.A Music. It marks Young M.A’s first full-length release since her 2019 debut LP Herstory in the Making.

Off the Yak:

01 Successful

02 Friendly Reminder

03 Hello Baby [ft. Fivio Foreign]

04 Henny’d Up

05 Don Diva [ft. Rubi Rose]

06 Nasty [ft. Max Yb]

07 Big Steppa

08 Klub Stories [ft. Wap5tar]

09 Maaan

10 Yak Thoughts

11 Off the Yak