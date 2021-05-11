Young Nudy Announces DR EV4L, Shares New Song With G Herbo: Watch the Video

Young Nudy has announced his next project, DR EV4L, which is out May 18 via PDE Records. The full-length boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, who’s on the new track “2Face.” Check out the “2Face” vido, as well as the project artwork and tracklist, below.
DR EV4L follows last year’s Anyways mixtape and 2019’s collaborative album with Pi’erre Bourne, Sli’merre. Revisit the 2019 interview “Young Nudy Is Putting the Bullshit Behind Him.”
DR EV4L:
01 Revenge
02 Mini Me
03 Yellow Tape [ft. Lil Uzi Vert
04 Roughneck
05 Perc 30
06 The Rustlers
07 Child’s Play [ft. 21 Savage]
08 Soul Keeper
09 2Face [ft. G Herbo]
10 Scott Evil
11 Dr. Evil
12 Columbian Necktie
13 Walking Dead