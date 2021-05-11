Young Nudy Announces DR EV4L, Shares New Song With G Herbo: Watch the Video

Young Nudy has announced his next project, DR EV4L, which is out May 18 via PDE Records. The full-length boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, who’s on the new track “2Face.” Check out the “2Face” vido, as well as the project artwork and tracklist, below.

DR EV4L follows last year’s Anyways mixtape and 2019’s collaborative album with Pi’erre Bourne, Sli’merre. Revisit the 2019 interview “Young Nudy Is Putting the Bullshit Behind Him.”

DR EV4L:

01 Revenge

02 Mini Me

03 Yellow Tape [ft. Lil Uzi Vert

04 Roughneck

05 Perc 30

06 The Rustlers

07 Child’s Play [ft. 21 Savage]

08 Soul Keeper

09 2Face [ft. G Herbo]

10 Scott Evil

11 Dr. Evil

12 Columbian Necktie

13 Walking Dead