Young Thug Pays Bonds for Multiple Inmates in New Video: Watch

Young Thug has paid the bonds for multiple inmates at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. The rapper, who went to the facility with Gunna, used footage from the visit as the music video for his Slime Language 2 single “Paid the Fine.” Watch the clip below.

According to press materials, Young Thug and Gunna (who features on the track alongside Lil Baby and YTB Trench) visited Fulton County Jail on Sunday, April 25. After working with the district attorney’s office, lawyers, prosecutors, and bond companies, Young Thug paid the bonds for a group of individual inmates who were being held on minor offenses and could not afford the cost of release.

“This is where we are from,” Thug said in a press release. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out…It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this.”