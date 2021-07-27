Young Thug Plays a Punk Rock “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR: Watch

Young Thug has offered up the latest installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Joined by a full band, performing front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thug played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, “Ski,” the band was joined by Travis Barker. Watch it happen below.

Earlier this year, Young Thug released Slime Language 2—a new collection of music featuring Gunna and the Young Stoner Life collective. According to a press release, Thug will release the album Punk on October 15. It was recently announced that Young Thug is set to star in Tiffany Haddish’s new movie Throw It Back.

