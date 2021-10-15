Young Thug Releases New Album Punk ft. Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, More: Listen

Young Thug has released a new album called Punk, and it’s filled with some big name features. The 20-track collection includes songs with Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Future, Juice WRLD, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Gunna, and more. Check it out below.

Thug initially announced the LP after performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series back in late July. During his set, Thug performed a string of new songs including “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock,” all of which appear on the new LP.

Earlier this year, Young Thug released Slime Language 2—a new collection of tracks featuring Gunna and the Young Stoner Life collective. He recently kicked off this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards with a Gunna-assisted performance. Tomorrow (October 16), Young Thug will take the stage as musical guest during a Rami Malek–hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

