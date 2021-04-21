Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman Form New Band, Announce Album With New Song: Listen

Canadian artists Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman have formed a new band called Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band. Their debut album is called Banned and it’s out June 25 via ANTI-. It features the lead single “Elastic Band.” Listen to the band’s new Banned song below.

“There are archetypes associated with love and togetherness,” Romy Lightman said in a statement. “Then there’s a deeper way of being that sometimes isn’t documented. Our Ecstatic Band genuinely expresses that. It’s not only about a genre resonating and what came about musically—it’s about our love in collaboration with wind, trillium, plague days, moss and Precambrian rock.”

Yves Jarvis released the new album Sundry Rock Song Stock last year. Read about it in Pitchfork’s list of “The 35 Best Rock Albums of 2020.”

Banned:

01 Olamim

02 Ancient Chain

03 Recurring Theme

04 Red Champa

05. Trillium

06 Nymphea

07 Bone of a Hound

08 Ein Sof

09 Lift My Heart

10 Elastic Band

11 Becoming

12 Mother’s Rope

13 Slick Oil

14 Stomach Pit

15 Tomb of the Patriarchs